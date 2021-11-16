State prosecutors argue against early release for ex-House speaker Hubbard

State prosecutors released mountains of new evidence and revelations as they oppose an early release for a former speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Mike Hubbard is in prison for a felony ethics conviction and has recently requested getting out early. He said he was "sincerely sorry" and that he took responsibility for his mistakes.

However, the Alabama attorney general's office said, Hubbard is lying and not sorry at all. The AGO said they have reviewed more than 600 non-private prison phone recordings in which Hubbard says he "did nothing wrong," that "evil people prosecuted him" and a "spineless" Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

The 17-page response from prosecutors goes on to allege Hubbard used code words to orchestrate legislation in a prison bill that would let him walk free.

The judge has not yet ruled on Hubbard's motion for an early release. His minimum release date is currently set for January 2023.

