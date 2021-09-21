State officials seek feedback on broadband access

State officials want to know what you think of internet access in your area.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is requesting information about broadband internet access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses. Alabamians are encouraged to take the speed survey at alabama.speedsurvey.org to help the state more precisely locate gaps in broadband service areas.

State officials plan to use the information for detailed mapping and in efforts to address the gaps.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the importance of having access to high-speed internet across Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Taking this speed survey will help us gather the data we need to map and plan our efforts to help close those service gaps.”

The federal definition of broadband service is currently 25 Mbps download speed and 3 Mbps upload speed, according to ADECA. With so many households and businesses requiring high internet speeds, officials said it’s crucial that residents complete the survey and help them pinpoint areas that lack sufficient access.

ADECA emphasized that personal information, such as a resident’s address, will not be made public as part of the survey, and that information will be used solely for state planning efforts.

“Broadband is a huge economic driver for recruiting industry and jobs,” Boswell said. “This survey is quick and easy and helps show us precisely where the service gaps are, so we encourage all Alabama residents and businesses to take it and help us continue Gov. Kay Ivey’s efforts to grow Alabama’s economy.”

ADECA administers the Broadband Alabama program, which includes the Broadband Accessibility Fund. Since 2018, the fund has assisted broadband providers with extending high-speed internet service in unserved areas of the state or in areas lacking minimum threshold service.