State officials react to Sgt. Nick Risner's line of duty death

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she's devastated to learn Sheffield Police Sgt. James Risner succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

She posted this statement on Facebook, saying she offers her heartfelt prayers to his family, his fellow officers and his community.

Governor Ivey also says flags should be flown at half-staff on the day of Sgt. Risner's funeral.

That hasn't been announced yet.

Attorney General Steve Marshall also said in a Facebook post, "Today, we mourn the loss of Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner, a hero who was senselessly struck down in the line of duty. Please pray for his family, friends, and fellow officers. #ThinBlueLine"

Marshall released the following statement as well.

“We mourn the loss of Sergeant Nick Risner, a hero who was senselessly struck down in the line of duty,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Responding to a report of a victim in a roadway Friday afternoon in Muscle Shoals, Sergeant Risner was met by hostile gunfire during the ensuing chase of the suspect. Sergeant Risner suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where today he tragically succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

“We often take for granted the safety of our neighborhoods and communities while—every minute of every day—heroes sworn to protect and serve us venture into harm’s way. Sergeant Risner was such a hero. We live our lives in security because of the bravery and commitment of men like Sergeant Risner who vigilantly stand guard against evil. We can never repay their sacrifice. Please pray for Sergeant Risner’s family, friends, and fellow officers.”

Sergeant Risner, age 40, served nine years with the Sheffield Police Department where he was a K-9 officer. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years. He is the second Alabama police officer to fall to hostile gunfire this year and the third officer to be shot in the line of duty in less than 24 hours this week.

Sergeant Risner is survived by his parents and a daughter."

US Senator Tommy Tuberville also released the following statement.

"This weekend, my heart is with the brave men and women of the Sheffield Police Department. Please join me in mourning the loss of Sgt. Risner and praying for the recovery of Lt. Dotson."