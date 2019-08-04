State officials investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Hanceville

UPDATE: The suspect killed in officer-involved shooting has been identified as 65-yr-old Robert Clay Wilsford Sr. of Hanceville.

-----

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Hanceville.

Hanceville Police say their officers were doing a welfare check at the home because family members had concerns about an individual.

Police say officers started shooting after they were met with gunfire from an person inside the home.

The suspect was hit several times. Officials tried to give him immediate first aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the shoot-out, the officer's patrol car was hit several times, but no officers were hurt.