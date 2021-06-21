State of Emergency issued for DeKalb County, more for Claudette recovery

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for DeKalb County and seven other counties.

Issued Monday morning, it is retroactive to 10 a.m. June 18. in response to Tropical Storm Claudette recovery efforts.

Also included in the State of Emergency are: Baldwin, Butler, Cherokee, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Tuscaloosa counties.

“As portions of our state recover from the effects of Tropical Storm Claudette, I have declared a state of emergency to ensure that any needed state resources are available to folks in impacted counties,” Ivey said in a prepared statement.

“My heart and prayers continue to go out to the loved ones of those tragically lost in the storms. We will continue to offer any help that we can from the state level to help our people bounce back from a tough day. Y’all, we can, and we will get through this”