State of Emergency expires as some North Alabama counties ranked 'Very High Risk' for coronavirus

The Governor's COVID-19 State of Emergency has officially ended after almost a year, but Covid-19 remains an issue in multiple communities in North Alabama.

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Local health leaders say the state of emergency ending won't have a big impact locally, because they will continue to make the fight against Coronavirus a top priority - especially while so many counties are still in high risk. Four counties are now considered very high risk according to the health departments risk indicator map.

Dr. Karen Landers, the state assistant health officer, said what we are most likely seeing here in North Alabama is the percent positivity rate going up, or remaining unchanged for several weeks.

Landers say we aren't seeing a dramatic increase in cases right now, but it is possible we could see somewhat of a spike because of the Fourth of July holiday. She says even if we don't see one now we could in coming months.

"Given our overall percent of persons that are vaccinated I think we could see an increase, and if we don't see an increase now it is possible, we could see one in the fall and winter. Now is really the time to prepare for fall and winter," Landers said.

Landers said they are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine now because it takes weeks to build up the immunity to the virus.

She says getting the vaccine will help slow down transmissions, which will keep our percent positivity from increasing.

