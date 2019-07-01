State needs more football officials

With football season fast approaching, there is a major issue that needs to be addressed, the number of officials for high school games is in a steady decline and it doesn't look like it's going to stop soon. Bob Arnone is the owner of Get It Right, a software for officials. He says the reason for the referee shortage is not just one thing, but one thing is the younger generation simply doesn't want to replace the officials who are retiring.

Plus, a lot of the more experienced refs are leaving the profession because of the way parents, coaches, and players behave when things don't get called in their favor.

Arnone says people who want to start officiating games want to jump right in to varsity level games, but there is a system and everyone starts at rec level, or pee wee ball.

The reason for that is so all new refs learn how to properly call games so they can hopefully call high school games in the future.

"Of the middle school games and rec leagues games that I've seen I don't remember seeing Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn out there recruiting for their schools, Arnone said. "It's not until they get into high school before they start looking at them. And if we don't have those officials on the field on Friday nights at the high school level then these kids won't get the opportunity to go off into college and play this great game of football."