State recaptures inmate escaped from Baldwin County

UPDATE: Lang was recaptured by the Alabama Department of Corrections at 9:05 a.m. in Loxley. He was taken to the Holman Correctional Facility. The state says he was tracked by the Southern Region K-9 Dog Team.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from work release in Baldwin County early Wednesday morning.

The state says Clifton Debales Lang, 57, escaped from the Loxley Community Work Center around 5 a.m. He is being held on a 2006 attempted burglary conviction from Mobile County.

Lang is 5’7”, 169 lbs and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing state-issued white pants and a white shirt.

If you see Lang or have information that could lead to his recapture, call (800) 831-8825.