State legislators meet on Monday to discuss a proposed bill on new and improved prisons

New and improved prisons are what state legislators will be discussing in a special session starting on Monday.

State Representative Anthony Daniels and Mike Ball told WAAY 31 that they anticipate this special session to be wrapped up by Saturday. However, Daniels said the only way he'll support the state building new prisons is if there's also a strong focus on helping the prisoners.

“We can’t build our way out of this issue, this problem. It has to be comprehensive and so long term that we’re able to reduce recidivism, and truly get folks out so they can provide for their families," said Daniels.

Both Ball and Daniels agree that the proposed construction bill is a good step in solving the state's prison problem, but they said focusing on actually helping the prisoners and improving their living conditions is the only way to truly start the process.

“If you cage people and treat them like an animal, they’re going to behave like an animal," said Ball. "I mean, even somebody that would not normally behave like an animal, you put them in there and when they have to try to survive, they become that."

“For me, the term ‘corrections,’ is not correcting the problem, it should be warehousing," said Daniels. "So now, we have to focus on ‘How do we correct?’ We have to focus on the true corrections.”

The proposed bill includes reevaluating prisoners' sentences if they were convicted of a non-violent crime. As well as allowing more prisoners to be placed on supervised release.

"I do think a degree of some supervision and some help of getting people their feet on the ground when they’ve done time in prison and they come out, I think it’s good for society, I think it’s good for public safety," said Ball.

The proposed construction bill will cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Daniels said if the bill is done correctly, it'll be better for the state in the long run.

“Yes it’s a lot of money, but at the end of the day, it’s going to cost us more to reincarcerate an individual because they don’t have opportunities or skills to offer once they’re out of prison," he said.

Daniels also wanted to stress that this wouldn't mean building additional prisons but replacing the current ones with new and improved prisons.