Alabama legislators hope to solve the state prison problem in next week's special legislative session

New prisons in Alabama: That's the topic of Governor Ivey's special legislative session next week in Montgomery.

Legislators are focusing all of their energy on the state prison problem because they are under a deadline from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is named in a lawsuit filed by the DOJ, calling conditions in the state prison system "unconstitutional" citing overcrowded, unsafe, and basically unlivable conditions for the inmates.

Some prisons are falling apart after years of neglect. The Limestone Correctional Facility is one of the newest prisons in all of Alabama, but even it is almost 40 years old.

"We've got some crumbling infrastructure when it comes to our larger prisons, and we've got to replace them," says state senator Arthur Orr.

That's the goal of the upcoming special legislative session, replacing and building new prisons. It's a narrow topic for a complex issue.

"We're disappointed that Governor Ivey is limiting the upcoming special session to prison infrastructure instead of focusing on more substantive solutions to Alabama's broken criminal justice system," says Dillon Nettles, the policy and advocacy director for ACLU of Alabama.

Nettles says building new prisons is only throwing money at the problem, instead of coming up with solutions.

"New prisons are a band-aid fix and what we really need is for leaders to come up and lead, and come up with creative, robust solutions," says Nettles.

Orr agrees that state prisons should include more rehabilitation programs, but that's not the point of the special session.

"It's a fair point, but the point is our prisons date back to the 30's and 40's and 50's that we have that we'll be replacing," says Orr.

The goal of the focused session is to pass the new prison bill through both the House and the Senate.

"Governor Ivey is very focused on trying to get this prison bill through, and that's the focus and intent of this whole special session and not to deviate too much from that," explains Orr.

The ACLU argues new prisons won't solve the problem, and the special session would be better spent discussing prison reform and rehabilitation.

"We do not need new prisons in order to do any of those things and it's important that Alabamians know that their tax dollars are what will fund these facilities," says Nettles.

Orr says even though taxpayer dollars would be spent towards building new prisons, it would still cost much less than if the federal government took control of the prison system. He expects all of the bills discussed at next week's legislative session to pass both the House and the Senate.