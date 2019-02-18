Clear
State lawmakers hold town hall ahead of legislative session

The event was part of a series of town hall meetings happening across the state with members of the Alabama House Democratic Caucus.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Two state lawmakers were in Huntsville Monday night to hear your top priorities and concerns for this legislative session.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels and Representative Laura Hall held a town hall at Alabama A&M University where people lined up at the mic and shared what they want to see this legislative session. People suggested prison reform, changes to public education and expanding mental health services.

An event organizer said the town hall was all about making sure lawmakers are connecting to their constituents even after they're elected.

"We're wanting to hear from constituents about what issues really affect them so that it's not legislatures deciding for people, it's people deciding for themselves," Ellen Gomory said.

