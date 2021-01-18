Lottery bill expected in upcoming legislative session

Alabamians are driving across the state border to part in the Mega Millions lottery.

The drawing for the $850 million jackpot is Tuesday night. Alabama's new legislative session starts in about two weeks.

District 10 Representative Mike Ball said while he does not plan to introduce a lottery bill, there is more stock in one passing this session.

However, for now, people like David Zahedian have to hit the road to get a chance at the big jackpot.

"If you don't participate you don't have a chance to win," Zahedian said.

As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow, so does the discussion around why Alabama is one of six states without a lottery.

Last year, the pandemic put on pause any chance for legislators to propose a lottery bill. However, Representative Mike Ball said to expect a new bill, one that has a better chance at bi-partisan support.

"It's probably better than it's ever been," Ball said.

Ball credits the governor's initiative. Kay Ivey created a study group last year that looked at the pro's and con's of gambling.

The group's report revealed the state would gain about $300 million a year from a lottery, up to $400 million from casinos, and $10 million or more from sport betting.

It added gambling could create 19,000 jobs.

"There's a lot of information available and I think those who want to explore that possibility can draft some sensible legislation," Ball said.

As far as why previous bills have failed, he said politics got in the way but from both sides of aisle.

"It's bi-partisan opposition and if it's going to pass than it's going to be bi-partisan support," Ball said.

As for Zahedian, he said he would support changing Alabama's law.

"We have to make sure there's more good to it than bad and then if there's more good to it, then why not?," Zahedian said.

Ultimately if a bill passes, the voters have the final say in order to change the state law. The last time voters had that chance was in 1999.