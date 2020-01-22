State lawmaker calls for indicted Limestone County Judge to resign

A state lawmaker is calling for the Limestone County judge to step down and get off payroll.

Judge Doug Patterson is facing theft and exploitation charges.

WAAY31 obtained a letter he wrote to other judges where he admits his guilt, but he is currently on paid leave.

District 6 Representative Andy Whitt said in a statement to WAAY31 he hopes Patterson puts the people of Limestone County first.

Many people I spoke to were too reluctant to go on camera about this topic they called controversial.

"In that letter, like he understands that he's done wrong," One person living in Athens said.

Whitt goes on to mention court dockets are overburdened and tax dollars are wasted. He said Limestone County deserves more, and everyone must be held accountable.

"The amount of money that he has apparently stolen from I don't know how many people, that is just down right criminal," One man said.

Patterson's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 11. Some people did tell WAAY31 that it is OK he has not resigned since he has not had a trial. They said they still believe he is innocent until proven guilty. However, others agree with Whitt and said the letter itself is enough proof.

Full Statement:

"Enough is enough and I would hope that Judge Patterson put the citizens of Limestone County first, instead of himself. I greatly appreciate your concerns and calls regarding the ongoing issue with Judge Patterson. Just as you it saddens me that our community and Limestone County is going through such an unfortunate situation. But as your Representative I stand by you and you deserve integrity, honesty and respect. That is why I am asking for the resignation of Judge Patterson immediately. As our court dockets are over burden and tax payer dollars are wasted, enough is enough. I stand by Limestone County and you deserve more. I look forward to working for you and holding those accountable. Judge Patterson has admitted guilt by a letter of confession and I except he should follow it up with his resignation letter."