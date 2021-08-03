Madison Co. Schools hires more than 200 teachers this summer

Madison County Schools are on a hiring spree!

The district hired 50 new teachers Monday night just a few days before the start of the new school year! That brings their new hires this summer alone to 300. More than 200 are teachers, but they still have a few positions to fill.

It's not just here in Madison County, districts across the state are struggling to fill these important jobs as school begins.

85% of schools in Alabama are experiencing a teacher shortage. That's why the Alabama Department of Education launched a new recruitment campaign to get more teachers in the classroom.

"We are hoping to convince a lot of people that teaching is the way to go!" Director of Communication Michael Sibley said.

He comes from a family of teachers and knows how influential they can be.

"We have a huge appreciation for the value of education and what it can do and how it can change a person's life. That's why it's so important that our kids receive a quality of education," Sibley explained.

However, the Alabama Teacher Shortage Task Force reports 123 out of all 144 school systems have issued an emergency certification that allows them to hire someone who may not have full teaching credentials. This summer, school districts saw a mass exodus.

"You know we lost probably 250 employees," Tim Hall with Madison County Schools said.

Hall says they've been able to fill most of those positions with little time to spare.

Hall says the economic boom in North Alabama helped them fill some of those positions. He explained many of the new teachers are coming from different states because their spouses recently got a job in North Alabama. It's a trend he expects will continue over the next several years.

"Which is rare, I don't know if we've ever seen that before. I don't know if we've ever had this many people moving in to our school district, who came here with their spouses who got jobs working for NASA or Redstone Arsenal or whatever other defense contractor. Or one of the great companies Mazda Toyota, Facebook," Hall explained.

The state says it's being aggressive to get more teachers in the classroom. It includes a major pay increase for recent graduates. Starting salary is up to at least $41,000 and even higher for STEM teachers. Sibley says it makes it the highest starting salary point in the Southeast.

Hall says he believes they'll start seeing the impact soon.

"Within the next year or two that we will see people, younger and older, who say 'I want to get in the teaching profession. I want to become an educator,'" Hall said.

He believes their influence will help shape the future generation.

"Because what they're doing is going to make our world a better place when these young people are out of school and when they're in the workforce. They're going to make a difference because of the teachers they had when they were in school," Hall explained.

Madison county schools is still looking to hire 10 teachers, but says they will be able to cover all the classrooms as school starts.

If you're interested in starting your career as a teacher, you can reach the state's recruiting campaign website here.