State invites Alabamians to take survey on broadband internet service

The state is asking for the public’s feedback on internet access and speed.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is conducting an online survey.

The state says the results will help them plan improvements to the current broadband system and begin to close service gaps.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to work and complete school from home and further highlighted the importance of having access to high-speed internet across the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Taking this speed survey will help us get the data we need to plan our efforts to help close those service gaps.”

According to the department, many homes and businesses in the state are likely receiving less than the current federal definition of broadband service. That’s 25 megabits per second download speed and three megabits per second upload speed.

You can take the survey here.