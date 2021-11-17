State investigators question Sheffield Police officer’s previous tie to accused killer Brian Martin

The State Bureau of Investigations is asking questions inside Sheffield’s police department.

WAAY 31 independently confirmed investigators are trying to learn more about a prior connection between one of the officers hit during a shootout with alleged gunman Brian Martin last month.

The chaotic scene on Oct. 1 ended behind a Muscle Shoals Walmart. Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner died from his injuries the next day.

Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson was shot twice during the shootout, with both rounds hitting his protective vest. He survived the attack and has filed a civil suit against Martin.

WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel uncovered that more than a year before the shooting happened, Martin paid Dotson to investigate people who Martin believed were “after him," including a FedEx driver.

Now, state investigators are asking questions about that transaction.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Dotson had his permission to work a side job as a private investigator, and that previous connection to Martin had nothing to do with what happened the day the officers were shot.

WAAY 31 confirmed with state officials that Dotson is licensed with the state to do work as a private investigator.

Dotson told WAAY 31 that state investigators did not question him direclty about this transaction, which he said took place a year-and-a-half ago.

But there are questions about how that previous interaction could potentially impact the coming trial and Martin’s possible defense.

The Department of Corrections released Brian Martin from an Alabama prison early on “good behavior” from a previous case where he admitted to killing his own father.

Since that release, he is accused of shooting and killing a man, pushing that body out of a vehicle and prompting a chase that ended in a flurry of gunfire with Sheffield Police officers - including Dotson.

Sources say that exchange of services for money between Dotson and Martin was totally separate from what happened on Oct. 1, and there’s no information either of the two knew the other was involved when the shooting happened.

Still, legal experts who have reviewed this new information tell WAAY 31 Martin’s defense team could try to use that information to prove Martin had a history of mental health issues. They say that could come into play during the trial and sentencing.

Martin faces four counts of capital murder, two counts of attempt to commit murder, and other felony charges.

He is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.

His legal team is just now beginning their pretrial work on the case. Dotson is back to work and that civil case he’s filed against Martin has yet to go before a judge.