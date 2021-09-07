State investigation after suspect dies in HPD custody

From the Huntsville Police Department:

The Huntsville Police Department has asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate an incident which happened on Treymore Ave. about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Officers responded to the area where a stolen vehicle was located. The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot and was apprehended by officers without incident. The suspect exhibited signs of a possible drug overdose and HEMSI was called to treat him before transporting him to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

Following the medical episode at the scene, Huntsville Police contacted SBI to investigate the incident. Any further questions about the incident need to be directed to SBI.

In August 2021, The Huntsville City Council approved a resolution to allow the City to enter an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for state investigators to conduct investigations for in-custody deaths.