State investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire in Colbert County

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Colbert County.

The Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 200 block of Sycamore Drive about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Kelly Aday said the fire is suspicious.

He said it is believed the fire started near a shed and the spread to the home, basically destroying it. An adjacent house, which is up for sale, also sustained damage.

No one was injured in the fire, but the woman who owns the house that caught on fire passed out while firefighters were on the scene. She was taken to Helen Keller Hospital.

The chief said two cats were saved, but a kitten did not survive.