State investigating ‘inappropriate surveillance’ claim at Jackson County Courthouse

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a claim of inappropriate surveillance of a county employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Jackson County Commission announced Monday that the investigation is occurring, and said a camera was removed on Dec. 15.

No other details have been released.

Here’s the commission’s full statement:

The four District Commissioners of the Jackson County Commission have been advised that an investigation is underway by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency involving an allegation of inappropriate surveillance of a Jackson County Employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Commissioners take this allegation very seriously and are providing full cooperation with the investigation.

As part of the Courthouse Security Plan, after several serious incidents at the Courthouse involving firearms, a number of surveillance cameras and sound systems were installed in public locations and common areas at the Courthouse.

The camera at the secured entrance to the Courthouse proved invaluable in determining the sequence of events that led to a Sheriff’s Deputy having to use his firearm to defend himself against an aggressive armed patron.

Neither these Commissioners nor the Courthouse Security Committee were aware of the placement of the particular camera involved in the present investigation.

The Commissioners first became aware of the location of this camera on Tuesday, December 15 and took steps the same day to have the devise removed.

Until the investigation is complete, the Commissioners will have no comment on whether or not the installation of this camera was warranted for legitimate security purposes.