State investigating fire at Gurley church

State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are taking the lead in the investigation of a church fire in Gurley.

It happened at Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church on Church Street near Highway 72 at around 2:09 p.m.

Fire crews from Central, Keel Mountain, Big Cove, Owens Cross Roads and Gurley responded to the fire. The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Gurley Police and HEMSI were also at the scene.

Right now, state officials can't comment on the investigation, but they will be giving a report tomorrow morning.