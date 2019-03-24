Clear

State investigating fire at Gurley church

Several fire departments responded to a church fire in Gurley at around 2 p.m.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are taking the lead in the investigation of a church fire in Gurley.

It happened at Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church on Church Street near Highway 72 at around 2:09 p.m.

Fire crews from Central, Keel Mountain, Big Cove, Owens Cross Roads and Gurley responded to the fire. The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Gurley Police and HEMSI were also at the scene. 

Right now, state officials can't comment on the investigation, but they will be giving a report tomorrow morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events