State health officials urge people to be wary of coronavirus during Labor Day holiday

State health officials told WAAY 31 even though it's a holiday, people need to be on guard and in smaller groups because after Memorial Day and the 4th of July, the state saw an increase of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Boat ramps and parks in the Shoals weren't as packed as they normally are. At McFarland Park in Florence, dozens of people had tailgate tents pitched with family members. People were laying out and swimming at the park's beach. Others had umbrellas posted up and read books while in the shade.

Michael Cowley and his wife, daughter and grandson were all at the park. Cowley's wife and daughter were under a shade tree away from everyone watching Cowley and 4-year-old William swim.

"He's having a blast. I don't think this is busy," said Cowley.

Cowley said for the most part, everyone at the park is staying with their own group and socially distanced from others, but masks aren't really seen.

"When I'm outside, I don't wear masks out here," said Cowley.

People don't have to wear masks if they are outside and socially distanced from others, swimming or doing physical activities. Cowley said being outside but distanced from people who aren't wearing masks doesn't bother him.

"If you're in line at like a fast food place and they aren't wearing masks, that bothers me. I wear a mask," said Cowley.

Public health officials said the next 2-14 days will determine if the state experiences another outbreak from holiday gatherings.