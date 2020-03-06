State gives update on Highway 231 repair plan in Morgan County

The state is moving forward with plans to repair large cracks on Highway 231.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Friday that it’s entered into an emergency agreement with Reed Contracting to continue work on the Highway 231 landslide area on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County.

The road was closed in February. A slide triggered by heavy rainfall caused the severe cracking.

The state says about 1,000 feet of pavement has already been removed, and crews are excavating rock and soil to reduce the load on the slide area. Officials say this is the first step to a permanent repair.

The excavation work is expected to proceed on Saturday, weather permitting.

ALDOT says it will release more information about repair plans next week.