State brings witnesses to the stand for the first time in the criminal case of Limestone Co. Sheriff

The first day of witness testimonies wrapped up in the criminal trial against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

The State brought seven witnesses to the stand on Monday. The day started out moving quickly, with the first five witnesses questioned and cross examined before 11:30 a.m.

However after that, things slowed down as they questioned the sixth witness, Thomas Watkins, for over 2 and a half hours.

Watkins is Blakely's campaign treasurer, and therefore has signed many of the campaign documents the State has submitted for evidence.

One of the pieces of evidence, an annual Campaign Finance Report, is missing certain donations that were made out to Blakely himself instead of his campaign account.

When asked about a $2,500 donation Blakely received personally as a campaign donation, Watkins said he never received the check and therefore did not file it in the Campaign Finance Report.

But he did note that even if Blakely signed the finance report once it was complete, it was Watkins's job to make sure it was accurate.

He also added that his house flooded in 2015, and he lost many of the documents related to Blakely's campaign funds and had to rely solely on the amount that was currently in the bank.

After 2 and a half hours of questioning Watkins, the state moved on to their seventh witness, Trent Willis.

The state started questioning Willis at 3:20 p.m. However, after about 45 minutes of questioning, they asked to approach the bench and speak to the judge without the jurors listening.

Willis is the CEO and founder of Red Brick Strategies, an advertising company that helped Blakely with his re-election campaign.

But Willis is under investigation for a different case stating he allegedly stole $100,000 from a separate campaign fund.

However, the state failed to notify the Defense or the Judge of this separate investigation.

Now, it's unclear if Willis can continue his testimony Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The Defense asked for a motion for a mistrial, claiming even if Willis was not allowed to continue to testify, the jurors were already tainted by his testimony during the State's questioning.

The Judge denied the motion.

The Defense and Prosecution will meet back at the courthouse Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. before the jurors arrive so they can continue to discuss if Willis should be able to continue his testimony.