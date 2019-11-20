State awards millions of dollars for development in rural North Alabama communities

Almost $19 million is going towards development in rural communities across the state. Some of that money will help towns in North Alabama.

Guntersville, Leighton and Town Creek are all included. Most of them involve water and sewer system upgrades. Twenty-five deteriorated buildings will be demolished in Scottsboro. In total, these projects cost about $1.4 million.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office released this list of the grants awarded:

North Alabama

Cullman (City) – $450,000 to provide sewer, water, drainage and street improvements in the Katherine Street area.

Guntersville – $450,000 to provide street and drainage improvements in the East Lake community.

Hackleburg – $85,000 to provide improvements along four streets, including widening and paving or sealing.

Hanceville – $250,000 to build a 2,500-square-foot senior center.

Leighton – $350,000 to provide water line improvements at several locations.

Scottsboro– $208,958 to demolish and clear 25 deteriorated and dilapidated structures throughout the city.

Town Creek – $350,000 to upgrade and repairs sections of the town’s sewer system.

North Central Alabama

Ashland– $350,000 to provide road and drainage improvements and water upgrades.

Blount County – $350,000 to improve three roads totaling eight miles north of Blountsville.

Childersburg– $450,000 to improve sewer services in the Coosa Court and Childersburg/Fayetteville Highway areas.

Clanton – $239,400 to demolish and clear 28 dilapidated and vacant houses.

Fayette County – $250,000 to improve water lines and provide road resurfacing in an area west of the town of Belk.

Heflin– $40,000 to help the city develop a plan that will assess needs and goals.

Marion County – $350,000 to provide public water service in the Bexar Church area.

Millport – $203,315 to upgrade one the town’s three water tanks serving 340 persons.

Oneonta – $450,000 to replace deteriorating sewer lines and collection system in an area involving sections of Hillcrest Circle and Underwood and Valley avenues.

Pell City – $450,000 to improve the efficiency of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Reform– $350,000 to renovate and repair various sections of the town’s sewer lines.

Steele – $189,977 to raze and remove 15 dilapidated structures throughout the town.

Sylacauga – $250,000 to demolish 11 dilapidated structures throughout the city.

Tuscaloosa County – $235,990 to provide public water service benefiting 63 residents in the Evanstown Road and Sid Davis Road areas.

Weaver – $122,628 to raze and clear 11 dilapidated and unsafe structures throughout the city.

South Central Alabama

Camp Hill – $350,000 for sewer improvements at the town’s wastewater plant.

Dallas County – $350,000 to supply public water service connections to residents in the Bogue Chitto community.

Hayneville – $349,601 to make improvements on sewer lines and wastewater treatment facility.

Forkland – $350,000 to upgrade water lines and improve two streets.

Greensboro– $350,000 to improve sewer lines.

Lanett – $250,000 to complete the final phase of a downtown revitalization project.

Marengo County – $350,000 to pave five roads.

Marion (City) – $450,000 to improve its wastewater treatment plant.

Millbrook – $250,000 to construct a new senior citizen center.

New Site – $177,460 to renovate its senior citizen center.

Perry County – $350,000 to provide public water services to 145 residents south of the city of Marion.

Randolph County – $350,000 to provide public water services to 78 residents along two county roads east of the city of Roanoke.

Tallapoosa County – $350,000 to provide public water services in a rural area near Dadeville.

Tallassee – $250,000 to demolish 27 vacant, abandoned and dilapidated structures throughout the city.

Valley – $450,000 to improve sewer services in the Langdale Mill Village area.

Southeast Alabama

Abbeville – $350,000 to provide full or partial rehabilitation of up to 27 houses in the Stegall Heights area.

Brundidge – $350,000 to improve water services and demolish 13 residential and commercial structures.

Clayhatchee– $127,288 to resurface a section of Providence Lane and improve drainage.

Dale County – $308,700 to provide public water to 42 households along Dale County Road 21 and Penny Point Road.

Geneva– $450,000 to improve drainage in a local neighborhood.

Gordon – $349,787 to provide water and sewer improvements at various locations within the city.

Goshen – $325,000 to upgrade the town’s water lines and improve water quality.

Kinston – $350,000 to rehabilitate up to 20 occupied houses and bring them up to compliance with the Southern Building Code.

Level Plains – $250,000 to provide street and drainage improvements along Faith Street and Phyllis Avenue.

Opp – $450,000 to provide sewer system line improvements along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive from Cannon Drive to Hardin Street.

Southwest Alabama