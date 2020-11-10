State asks for trial date to be set for criminally indicted Limestone County sheriff

The State of Alabama is asking for a trial date to be set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Blakely faces 11 theft and ethics charges. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in November of 2019.

Blakely's trial was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a court document filed Tuesday, the state asks that a trial date be set or a date for a status conference to discuss a date for trial.

Another document filed Tuesday says a status conference is now set for Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

In the state’s motion, it says “Defendant Blakely, the Sheriff of Limestone County, was permitted to continue working as Sheriff because no Alabama law authorizes his suspension while under indictment.”

The document goes on to say “While the State recognizes that COVID-19 remains an issue, it submits that this case should be set for trial. No jurisdiction was prepared to hold a jury trial in March 2020, but eight months later, times have changed...What has not changed, however, is that Limestone County residents continue to live and work in a community in which their Sheriff stands accused of multiple felonies.”