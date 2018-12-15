State Troopers work a Marshall County wreck with multiple injuries

State Troopers and Guntersville Police worked a wreck with multiple injuries Saturday morning.

State Troopers said two cars collided in Guntersville where U.S. Highway 431 and 79 intersect. The wreck happened a little before 11 a.m.

Officials said there were multiple injuries but they did not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. We will update you once we learn more from State Troopers.