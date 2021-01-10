State Troopers seek missing teen who 'may be in danger,' last seen in Rainsville

Authorities are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing since Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that Emilia Lynn Newman, 14, had been missing since about 8 p.m. Jan. 9.

They said she was last spotted in the area of Kings Way in Rainsville.

She's described as White, 5'0" tall girl with blonde or strawberry hair and green eyes. They said she is about 130 pounds and "may be in danger."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rainsville Police at 256-628-2157 or call 911.