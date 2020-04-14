State Troopers: 4 hurt in Huntsville chase that led to vehicle crash, fire released from hospital

Law enforcement is looking for a motorcyclist officials say led state troopers on a chase through Huntsville that ended with a crash and trooper vehicle in flames.

About 3 p.m. Monday, Alabama State Troopers attempted to stop a red motorcycle on U.S. 72 near Shields Road in Madison County, according to Trooper Derek Campbell, ALEA spokesperson.

A pursuit ended at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue in Huntsville when a state trooper vehicle and Honda Civic collided, Campbell said.

The trooper vehicle overturned and caught fire. Two other vehicles, a Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord, were struck as a result of the first collision, Campbell said.

Two troopers, the driver of the Accord and a passenger in the Dodge Charger were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries. All of the injured have since been released from the hospital with no life-threatening injuries being reported, Campbell said.

The motorcyclist evaded arrest, and suspects are being sought, he said.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash and suspects is asked to contact the ALEA Huntsville Highway Patrol post at 256-533-4202 or the ALEA Communications Center at 256-353-0631.