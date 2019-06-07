Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

State Troopers: 2 dead, 1 hurt in Brownsboro crash

They say one vehicle was westbound on 72 and the other vehicle pulled out in front of it, causing them to T-bone.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 12:31 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott, Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and more law enforcement agencies are responding to a deadly crash on Dug Hill Road and U.S. 72 in Brownsboro.

Troopers report two people are dead and one person is injured.

They say one vehicle was westbound on 72 and the other vehicle pulled out in front of it, causing them to T-bone.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events