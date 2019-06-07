State Troopers: 2 dead, 1 hurt in Brownsboro crash

Alabama State Troopers, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and more law enforcement agencies are responding to a deadly crash on Dug Hill Road and U.S. 72 in Brownsboro.
Troopers report two people are dead and one person is injured.
They say one vehicle was westbound on 72 and the other vehicle pulled out in front of it, causing them to T-bone.
The incident remains under investigation.
