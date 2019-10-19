Clear
State Trooper: driver injured after car slams into tree in Madison County

An ALEA State Trooper said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An ALEA State Trooper at the scene said the wreck happened just after 3 p.m. on Pine Grove Road.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said his car slammed into a tree. 

The wreck happened in the 700 block of Pine Grove Road, just west of Wall Triana Highway and south of Nick Davis Road around 3 p.m. Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and the State Trooper.

The Trooper at the scene told WAAY 31 that the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A friend of the driver involved said he was behind the car when the wreck happened. He tole WAAY 31 that he saw the car swerve before it started spinning and hit the tree.

