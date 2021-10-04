State: Suspect in Sgt. Nick Risner’s death completed prison sentence with time off for good behavior

The suspect in the shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was out of prison because he finished his sentence, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles announced Monday.

Brian Lansing Martin has been identified as the suspect in the deaths of Risner and William Clare Mealback Jr.

Muscle Shoals police say Martin killed Mealback Friday afternoon before getting into a chase with additional law enforcement, eventually shooting Risner and Lt. Max Dotson in their vehicles. Risner died Saturday. Dotson was treated and released after bullets were stopped by his vest.

Martin was also shot. He received medical treatment at the scene from officers before being transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Martin previously served time for manslaughter in the killing of his father in 2011. Martin pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years.

According to the parole board: “He ended his sentence in 2016 after three years and two months, with six years and 10 months for good behavior.”

Because he was not paroled, he was not supervised after his release, the state said.

Bureau Director Cam Ward said this in the new release: “I am keeping the friends and family of Sgt. Risner in my prayers, as well as the community of this heroic officer who died in the line of duty.”