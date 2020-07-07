Alabama Superintendent: Coronavirus can impact schools for next 2-3 years

Schools across Alabama will be seeing the impacts of the coronavirus well beyond this upcoming school year.

That's according to state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. He said it'll take two to three years before schools get past the impacts of the pandemic.

"Very different situations across different communities in the state and so we have to make sure that our response is localized enough that we're doing what is the best for that community," Mackey said.

He said schools across Alabama could face a variety of obstacles over the next few years, like keeping facilities clean, managing exposure from sick teachers and students and adjusting to the blended learning models.

He said they're already trying to help districts prepare for every possible scenario.

"There have been questions about what do we do if and so we're answering those a few at a time. we have three webinars over the next few days to help local principals and curriculum directors fill in their understanding so they can best help make the road map happen on the ground," he said.

Mackey says he recognizes the difficulties parents will have to consider when it comes to sending their children back to school or using the remote learning options.

But, he said he hopes they find comfort in knowing local schools are doing whatever it takes to make this transitional period as easy as possible. He said the state is offering guidance in any way they can.

"As parents it is a tough time. it's tough on parents, it's tough on students, it's tough on teachers but those teachers care deeply about the children that come in their classrooms they cared deeply about those children before covid and they still do now," Mackey said.

Many local districts are expected to release their re-opening plans this week as schools prepare to re-open within the next 6 weeks.

Some have already announced their start dates.