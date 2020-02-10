Multiple agencies respond to shooting involving officers in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting involving officers at the Lazy Creek Trailer Park in Marshall County. Albertville Police, Boaz Police Douglas Police and members of the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said one or more officers shot a suspect after responding to a domestic related call.

At this time, we do not know what agencies the officers involved in the shooting were from. No information was provide on the condition of the suspect.