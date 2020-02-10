The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting involving officers at the Lazy Creek Trailer Park in Marshall County. Albertville Police, Boaz Police Douglas Police and members of the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said one or more officers shot a suspect after responding to a domestic related call.
At this time, we do not know what agencies the officers involved in the shooting were from. No information was provide on the condition of the suspect.
Related Content
- Multiple agencies respond to shooting involving officers in Marshall County
- Marshall County deputy involved in wreck en route to officer-involved shooting in Arab
- Lauderdale County responding to multiple water rescues
- Local agencies respond to fallen Birmingham police officer
- Three Morgan County cavers safe after multiple agency rescue
- Multiple agencies from Lincoln Co. respond to full-scale hazmat drill
- State Troopers work a Marshall County wreck with multiple injuries
- Investigation underway after officer involved shooting
- St. Florian officer involved shooting under investigation
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting involving deputies
Scroll for more content...