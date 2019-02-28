Clear
State OKs extra time for Jackson County vehicle registrations, tax payments after flooding

Penalty charges associated with motor vehicle registrations and renewals extended through March 15 will not be charged until March 18.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Revenue issued this press release Thursday:

The deadline to renew February 2019 motor vehicle registrations and pay property tax on vehicles has been extended through March 15 for Cherokee and Jackson counties, which were affected by the severe weather noted in the State of Emergency Declaration proclaimed by the Governor on Feb. 23.

This extension applies to vehicle owners in the designated counties where the county courthouse or other license plate issuing offices and tax collection offices were closed or the vehicle owners were otherwise unable to register their vehicles as a result of the severe weather.

Penalty charges associated with motor vehicle registrations and renewals extended through March 15 will not be charged until March 18.

Additionally, penalty charges associated with motor vehicle property tax payments extended through March 15 will not be charged until March 18.

