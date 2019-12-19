State Massage Therapy Board taking action against Athens massage parlor shut down for prostitution

The Alabama Massage Therapy Board said it’s taking action against a massage parlor shut down for prostitution in Athens.

Limestone County Sheriff deputies raided Asian Massage off Highway 72. They arrested two women for promoting prostitution.

The Limestone County Sheriff's office shared with WAAY 31 a sign that was in the lobby of Asian Massage. It said if you request any sexual favors from a massage therapist, then the management would call authorities and press charges.

Now, two massage therapists, Yu Guiyung and Gingying Zhang, are in jail for promoting prostitution. The sheriff's office said investigators conducted an undercover operation and arrested the two women.

Investigators also removed the sign from the business, which explicitly states the business is a professional therapeutic massage company. It states inappropriate requests even in a joking manner would not be tolerated.

Now, the Alabama Massage Therapy Board says it has become involved. The executive director said after learning about the arrests and the sheriff's office operation, it made the business license inactive. The director also said the owner of the business lives in Georgia.

People who work in the same shopping center said they only ever saw men going into the business and many of the customers would park their cars on the opposite side of the parking lot and walk to the parlor.

The sheriff's office said it seized equipment, furniture and more than $10,000.

Investigators could bring more charges during this ongoing investigation.

WAAY 31 asked the Alabama Massage Therapy Board if the owner has any other massage businesses in Alabama. We're waiting to hear back.