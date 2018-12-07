Clear

State: Lawyers for Alabama shooting victim meet with police

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says representatives met one week ago with three lawyers representing the family of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:31 AM
Posted By: AP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama state police say they've met with attorneys representing relatives of a black man killed by police who mistook him for the suspect in a shopping mall shooting on Thanksgiving night.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says representatives met one week ago with three lawyers representing the family of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. Two local prosecutors also attended.

While al.com reports the meeting included a viewing of about 30 seconds of video documenting Bradford's death, the state agency refused comment on what occurred during the gathering.

A lawyer for the Bradford family, Ben Crump, hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Protests have occurred almost daily since Bradford's death. Both demonstrators and Bradford family are calling for the public release of video showing what happened when Bradford was killed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events