State: Lauderdale County serial rapist used illegal prison cell phone to plot escape

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Corey Davis used a contraband cell phone behind bars to establish a relationship with the woman he met up with after his escape from prison.

Davis, convicted in Lauderdale County of human trafficking, escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Jan. 23. Corrections officials say Davis escaped by hiding in a trailer used to transport furniture at the prison. He was recaptured on Jan. 26 in Kentucky.



At the time of Corey Aris Davis' arrest, Jessica Deneen Adams, 33, was also arrested and charged with First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and First-Degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension. At the time of Corey Aris Davis' arrest, Jessica Deneen Adams, 33, was also arrested and charged with First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and First-Degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.

“The Department of Corrections) can confirm that during his escape, Davis was with Jessica Deneen Adams, 33, at her residence in Bowling Green, KY, when he was recaptured by U.S. Marshals,” said Bob Horton, department spokesman.

“Adams was also arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail. She was held on a $6,000 bond and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. Adams will remain in Kentucky.”

The endangerment charge is because police found Adams' 12-year-old son sleeping in a bed with guns next to him, officials said.

Horton said Davis used a contraband cell phone to establish a relationship with Adams.

He said the investigation continues.

“The investigation will determine the details of the method used by Davis to communicate with Adams before his escape and her involvement afterward,” he said. “There are possible charges Adams could face in Alabama for her role in the escape. The details of those charges are pending.”

At the residence, authorities recovered a stolen vehicle with an Alabama license that Davis used in his escape, Horton said.

There are pending charges against three inmates who assisted Davis in his escape from the St. Clair Correctional Facility. Their names and further information about the escape has not been released due to an ongoing investigation.

In 2016, Davis was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on multiple charges of sexual torture, rape, sodomy, and human trafficking. Police tell us he had at least three victims in Lauderdale County. One of his victims was found tied up in the basement of an abandoned house.

In 2017, Davis took a plea deal and plead guilty to human trafficking. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.