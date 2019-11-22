Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth Full Story

State: Inmate dies of cancer at Limestone Correctional Facility

Charles Brookshire

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility has died.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility has died.

Charles Brookshire, 63, of Fyffe was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the hospital ward, according to a news release from the corrections department.

It said Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward for cancer on Oct. 24.

Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for obstruction of justice-false identity.

The final cause of death is pending autopsy results. The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events