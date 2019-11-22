The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility has died.
Charles Brookshire, 63, of Fyffe was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the hospital ward, according to a news release from the corrections department.
It said Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward for cancer on Oct. 24.
Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for obstruction of justice-false identity.
The final cause of death is pending autopsy results. The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating.
Related Content
- State: Inmate dies of cancer at Limestone Correctional Facility
- Kilby Correctional Facility inmate dies in apparent suicide
- Limestone Correctional Facility officer charged with illegal contraband possession
- Escaped Limestone County inmate captured
- Alabama Department of Corrections recaptures escaped inmate
- Sheriff: Investigation underway after Limestone County Jail inmate dies
- Inmate with Lauderdale Co. ties recaptured after escaping from Decatur corrections facility
- Inmate escapes Hamilton facility in his underwear
- National Corrections Officer Week celebrated in Limestone Co.
- Morgan County Jail inmate dies
Scroll for more content...