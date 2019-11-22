State: Inmate dies of cancer at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility has died.

Charles Brookshire, 63, of Fyffe was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the hospital ward, according to a news release from the corrections department.

It said Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward for cancer on Oct. 24.

Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for obstruction of justice-false identity.

The final cause of death is pending autopsy results. The Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating.