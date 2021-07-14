State Health Officer urges people to get vaccinated after new state COVID statistic

State health leaders hope staggering new statistics help reverse vaccine hesitancy in Alabama.

The state health department tracked five hundred and twenty nine deaths since April 1st. Only twenty of them involved people who’d been vaccinated. That means more more than ninety six percent were not fully vaccinated. Dr. Scott Harris said after gathering the data he believes COVID vaccines save your life. He said the Alabama Department of Public Health wanted to see how effective COVID vaccines were at preventing death. Dr. Harris bases that after seeing only twenty deaths among people who’d been fully vaccinated. He says that means you're about twenty five times more likely to die from COVID if you are not vaccinated. "Even though there can be some cases where you might get infected even being vaccinated, it doesn't happen a lot, but it does happen sometimes, even then, you're much more likely to survive covid if you've been vaccinated as compared to someone who is unvaccinated," said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer.

Dr. Harris is concerned about the number of people who are still not vaccinated in the state and urges people to talk with their doctors to get the facts and see if the vaccine is right for you.

Dr. Scott Harris also said the department has already seen a few dozen cases of the delta variant and he believes there are even more cases than that. As for specific numbers, he said the state doesn't have enough testing for the delta variant right now. ADPH is working to be able to test more for the delta variant. "We absolutely have big pockets of unvaccinated people, you know some counties have only twenty to twenty-five percent of their county vaccinated so as we get back to getting back to school, as we get people back doing big social events and work places as people return to the workplace now, if you have a lot of unvaccinated people then you're absolutely going to have outbreaks," said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer. Dr. Harris says the delta variant is more contagious than strains we have seen before. He said the vaccines we have now do fight against the delta variant.