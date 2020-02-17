Clear
State, Florence business offering free hunter education course

The course is free and open to the public.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 12:52 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A free hunting course will be offered next month in Florence.

Cypress Creek Indoor Range and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are hosting the free Hunter Education Course on March 14 at 8 a.m. It will be at 5060 Highway 157 in Florence.

The program will cover the regulations and responsibilities of hunting, as well as wildlife conservation. It is free and open to the public.

You can register here.

