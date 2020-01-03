Clear
State Fire Marshal's Office investigating Tuscumbia Fire Chief

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his deputies assisted the state fire marshal's office with a search of the Tuscumbia Fire Department on Thursday.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 4:09 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 4:28 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

WAAY31 has learned Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his deputies assisted the state fire marshal's office with a search of the Tuscumbia
Fire Department on Thursday.

Williamson said he cannot comment further because it's an ongoing probe in which the state is the lead investigator.

The State Fire Marshal's office declined to comment.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, told WAAY31 the investigations and accusations have nothing to do with Tuscumbia, but instead stem from an incident in Littleville.

Underwood said the city is doing its part and assisting investigators.

Last year, McAnally stepped down as the volunteer fire chief in Littleville after the Colbert County Commission asked him to do so.

On July 2, 2019, a police report was filed with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office stating that about $250,000 in cash and equipment was embezzled or taken from the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department.

The front page of the police report does not name any suspect on it.

