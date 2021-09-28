State Fire Marshal: ‘No foul play’ suspected in deadly Colbert County house fire

No foul play is suspected in the Sept. 23 Colbert County fire that killed a family.

That's according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The office said no other information, including a cause of the fire, is available at this time.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque confirmed the identities of the three victims in a fatal house as Brandon Norris, 28; Jordan Norris, 25; and their 3-year-old daughter, Marleigh Norris.

The house fire was reported about 8 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road near Ford City, east of Muscle Shoals.

Jordan Norris was a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School in the Colbert County school system. Superintendent Chris Hand released this statement Friday:

“With broken hearts, we mourn the loss of a beloved teacher and her family. Early Thursday morning we learned that Mrs. Jordan Norris, a third-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary School, along with her husband and daughter, passed away in a tragic house fire.

"Mrs. Norris was a graduate of Colbert County High School. She completed her student teaching in the Colbert County school system and was employed as a full-time elementary teacher shortly thereafter.

"Mrs. Norris taught two years at Leighton Elementary School alongside her mother, who has taught there for many years. Mrs. Norris was currently teaching at Cherokee Elementary.

"She was greatly loved and admired by her coworkers and students. Mrs. Norris was very friendly and outgoing. She never met a stranger and always gave her best effort in teaching and working with students in the after-school program.

"We have implemented our crisis plan to address the emotional needs of our staff and students at both Cherokee and Leighton elementary schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Norris family during this very difficult time.“

Cherokee and Leighton elementary schools closed Friday due to the tragedy.

Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Chief Kelly Aday told WAAY 31 the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene. Multiple volunteer firefighters responded to the call.

He said it's been a tough day for them, other first responders and the families.

"They are all shook up," Aday said. "We're all local. Most of my guys know the family, so that makes it a little tougher. The community has come out in a big way to be here for the family and here for us."