State: Don’t fish or swim in water near Jackson County Park following deadly fire

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about how the cleanup process will go after Monday morning's fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) said booms have been set up around the area to keep debris contained. ADEM also said it works to absorb oil and fuel, which is a major concern right now.

Drone photo courtesy of Jackson County EMA Drone photo courtesy of Jackson County EMA

The group said it’s working with the EPA and environmental contractors to sample the water in the area. The agency said it’s still taking samples and expects to take more samples on Tuesday. It’s testing for any chemicals of concern.

WAAY 31 talked to a rescuer on Monday who described just how severe the damage was that he saw as he worked to save people.

"If it gets hot enough, it could most definitely go off. We pulled up to several boats that had exploded ammunition on it, so it got hot," Noah Brackett said.

The state’s environmental management said it’s advising no one to swim or fish in this area until it’s done evaluating more about the damage, and because there is debris in the water due to the accident.

The department said it is unclear when test results will be in regarding what chemicals are in the water.