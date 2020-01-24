State Department of Education wants to add more funding for mental health services in schools

The State Department of Education is working to improve mental health services in schools.

The department wants $7.7 million in extra funding.

"I think across our state and certainly across our district, we're seeing an increase of mental health issues at an earlier age for students," Keith Trawick, a student services supervisor for Madison County Schools, said.

Trawick said there's never an easy fix for students suffering from mental health problems.

"Each situation is different each situation is unique," he said

A part of Trawick's job is working with students dealing with mental health problems in the district. Some of the almost eight million the State Board of Education would help fund a designated person for this job at every school district.

"Having someone that is strictly focused on mental health issues and making sure that those needs are being met on a day to day that'll be fantastic for a school system, but most importantly a huge win for a student," Trawick said.

The money would also provide more full-time therapists to schools. Andrew Boyd has a brother in high school, and knows how important it is for schools to prioritize mental health.

"He's told me he deals with a lot of stress at school and he's had friends who deal with stress and things like depression," Boyd said

Boyd's glad the Board of Education wants to help students out across the state.

"I think that something is better than nothing and nothing is what we have right now," he said.

If the department's request does get approved, the changes won't be made inside the schools until 2021. The legislative session will begin Feb. 4.

"I think across our state and certainly across our district, we're seeing an increase of mental health issues at an earlier age for students," Keith Trawick, a student services supervisor for Madison County Schools, said.

Trawick said there's never an easy fix for students suffering from mental health problems.

"Each situation is different each situation is unique," he said

A part of Trawick's job is working with students dealing with mental health problems in the district. Some of the almost $8 million the State Board of Education would help fund a designated person for this job at every school district.

"Having someone that is strictly focused on mental health issues and making sure that those needs are being met on a day to day that'll be fantastic for a school system, but most importantly a huge win for a student," Trawick said.

The money would also provide more full-time therapists to schools. Andrew Boyd has a brother in high school, and knows how important it is for schools to prioritize mental health.

"He's told me he deals with a lot of stress at school and he's had friends who deal with stress and things like depression," Boyd said

Boyd's glad the Board of Education wants to help students out across the state.

"I think that something is better than nothing and nothing is what we have right now," he said.