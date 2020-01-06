State Bureau of Investigations to investigate deadly shooting involving Limestone County Sheriff's Deputy

Monday we expect to learn more information about Limestone County deputies who shot and killed a man in Elkmont.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a man pointed a rifle at deputies while they were responding to a call at a home on Sugar Way. That’s when deputies shot and killed George Dison.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told us 57-year-old George Dison made several threats toward his partner before they arrived at the home. A spokesperson told us this was the second time they were at the home on Sunday because of a domestic dispute between Dison and his partner.

We looked through court documents and learned Dison was arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault at least two other times in the past. It's unclear if Dison's partner was at the home at the time of the shooting but we know no one else was hurt.

The sheriff's office told us dealing with domestic situations can present more danger for first responders.

"It's not uncommon for us to have multiple calls at an address during the same day. You obviously do have to take that into consideration. As a deputy, you have to rely on your training, but you understand there could be an additional level of danger," said Stephen Young the Public Information Officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office will likely release more details on the shooting sometime Monday.

We will be working to learn if the deputies involved are on administrative leave. We do know the State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting with the case.