State Bureau of Investigation: Man jailed after drugs, guns, cash found in Florence apartment

A Florence man is in jail after a search of his home uncovered drugs, guns and cash, officials say.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) says on Oct. 31, a search warrant was served at an apartment on Heathrow Drive in Florence. Inside the apartment, the bureau says agents found approximately one pound of meth, 84 grams of marijuana, THC edibles, two magazine-fed rifles and more than $800 in cash.

Ronald Beckwith Jr., 22, of Florence was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana first-degree. SBI says additional weapons and narcotics charges are expected to be filed.

The agency says the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence County Drug Task Force played an important role in the operation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force also assisted.