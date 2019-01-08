Startups are on the rise in Huntsville

The City of Huntsville is becoming a hub for startup businesses that's according to the city blog. Many groups around town, like Urban Engine, provide resources to help entrepreneurs get started. This increase in startups has the potential to bring new jobs to the Rocket City and attract new talent.

"When you look at the statistics for high growth startups you're going to see that about 70% of new jobs are through high growth startups," said Toni Eberhart the director for Urban Engine.

In 2018, Urban Engine helped 16 tech companies get their start here in the Tennessee Valley. Working out of the Old West Huntsville Elementary School, the nonprofit helps connect entrepreneurs to resources they need to get their business off to the right start. She said Huntsville is the new hot spot for people to start their businesses.

"Huntsville is an amazing place to own and operate and start a business because we have such a thriving economy and there are so many customers here that are looking to adopt new technologies."

Eberhart said startups here in the city have the ability to draw new talent to the area. The trouble is keeping them here. The CEO of Morph Local LLC., is working to bridge that gap. Morph Local is just one business to get started through Urban Engine.

"One of the biggest problems that we found is that retention in huntsville is actually kind of bad for a lot of these companies that bring people in and then they all leave. So our goal is to really help keep and grow the talent that's here," said LJ Abrams.

Abrams said working out of Urban Engine gave him and his team the space they needed to get the company started and help improve the retention rate of workers in Huntsville.

"We essentially are the onboarding program for your life. So when companies bring workforce into town, we work to help transition their people socially into the environment of Huntsville."