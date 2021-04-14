Starting our streak of cooler weather

We keep spotty showers tonight and lows dip to the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Although a stray sprinkle is possible early Thursday, most of the day will be partly sunny and dry, and most importantly, COOLER. A north wind gusting up to 25 mph won't help things, either. If you're a fan of the warmth, highs unfortunately only reach the mid 60s for the next several days. Lows drop to the lower 40s early Friday morning.

Although a few showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, our extended forecast is pretty quiet. In total, we're expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain through the middle of next week. Temperatures stay below average, too. For reference, the average high this time of year is 73...the warmest day right now looks to be next Tuesday with a high barely cracking the 70° mark. Nights stay cool - lows are consistently in the 40s for at least the next week.