Starting a warming trend as clouds increase

While we won't see the crystal clear blue sky of Sunday and Monday for the rest of the week, we'll only have the slightest chance for a shower both Tuesday and Wednesday. The 80s are back by Thursday.

Tonight, clouds increase with an approaching warm front. Still, lows dip into the mid 40s and highs Tuesday only reach the upper 60s. That's about 10 to 15 degrees below average. Conditions are much more seasonable by Wednesday and even above average by Thursday!

It'll feel summer-like next weekend. Highs return to the mid 80s and we'll have the chance for an isolated shower or storm starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Those slight rain chances continue through Monday.