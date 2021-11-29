Starting a warming trend Tuesday

Tonight is still cold, however. Expect lows in the lower 30s, then highs Tuesday reaching the low to mid 60s.

Even milder temperatures are on the way through the rest of the week. High pressure keeps the sunshine going and the pattern quiet for now. By Thursday, highs will be close to 70° and lows only cool to the mid 40s! This will make for an unseasonably warm start to the month of December.

By the weekend, things finally start to become a bit more active. There is still quite a bit of disagreement in the timing and intensity of this next low pressure system, but rain chances for at least some part of our weekend look plausible. Temperatures drop a bit with the increase in cloud cover, too.